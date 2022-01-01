TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07.

