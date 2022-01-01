Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 12.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $90,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $167.91.

