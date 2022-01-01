D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELL stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

