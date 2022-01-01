Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $34.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 871,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

