Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $85.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 148,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,882. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

