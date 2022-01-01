Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $248.43 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $248.43 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

