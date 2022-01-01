Raise (RAISE) Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

