Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.