LSV Asset Management Has $12.27 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,447 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

