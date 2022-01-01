TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $751,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $30.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

