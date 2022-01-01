PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

