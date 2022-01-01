Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,409 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

