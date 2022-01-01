30,144 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

