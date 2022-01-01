Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

