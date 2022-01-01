Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 454,059 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 263,746 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 140,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

