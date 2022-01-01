Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.