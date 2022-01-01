Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

