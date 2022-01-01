Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

