Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 945.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 370,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

