Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $97.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

