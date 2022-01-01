Analyzing Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.20%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75% Applied Therapeutics N/A -98.12% -79.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 43.45 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -1.17 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$93.96 million ($4.14) -2.16

Cogent Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Applied Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

