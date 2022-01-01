Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of -728.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.