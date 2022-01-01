Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $110.25

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HAS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 401,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,936. Hasbro has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

