ESBC Market Cap Hits $686,949.76 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $686,949.76 and approximately $60,309.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 795.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

