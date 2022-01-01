Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $212.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

