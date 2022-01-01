Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 98,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

