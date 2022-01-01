Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,022 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.