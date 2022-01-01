Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CarMax were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $130.23 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.