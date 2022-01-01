Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $60,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $8,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ALGM stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

