Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,925.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,799.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.