Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

