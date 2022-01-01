Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Reduced by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

