Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,482,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $845.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $810.23 and its 200 day moving average is $815.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

