Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

AWK stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.