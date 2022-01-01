iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $30.61 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

