Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

