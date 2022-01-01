Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

