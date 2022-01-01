SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $101.36.

