SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 38,039 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,039 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

