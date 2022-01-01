Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $52.36

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KBH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 548,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

