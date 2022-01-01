WOWswap Price Hits $18.73 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $18.73 or 0.00039858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $1.19 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.