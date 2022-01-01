EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 53.3% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2,149.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.59 or 0.00433873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 341.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,414,652,325 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

