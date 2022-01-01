Bistroo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $3.58 million and $5,837.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

