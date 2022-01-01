Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Reaches $28.24 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Covalent has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $2.87 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.31 or 0.07827971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.79 or 0.99760282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

