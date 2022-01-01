SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 153.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in International Business Machines by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 263,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.