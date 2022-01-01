Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

