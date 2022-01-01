Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 618,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

