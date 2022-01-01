SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,669,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 532,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 68,773 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

