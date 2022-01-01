RE Advisers Corp Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ENS stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

