Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

